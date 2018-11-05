If you go

What: Dusk Music Festival

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11

Where: Armory Park, 222 S. Fifth Ave., downtown

Tickets: $49 for single day, $89 for two-day festival pass online at duskmusicfestival.com

Parking: Take an Uber or Lyft or have someone drop you off because there is no official downtown parking for the festival. There will be limited valet parking if you have a VIP and Platinum ticket. Festival organizers suggest rideshare or public transportation. Dusk also is partnering with Lyft to create an official drop-off and pick-up zone near East 12th Street and North Sixth Avenue adjacent to Armory Park.