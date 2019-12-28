3 Tucson shows, 3 excuses to sneak out

But we did find three concerts that might inspire you to get off the couch, put down the last of the egg nog and join the land of the living.

'80s Hangover at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Et cetera: This is an all-ages show so grab your teens and party like it's 1980! "'80s Hangover" is a package tour that's criss-crossing the country with a couple different iterations. We get The Cure, Blondie, Duran Duran and George Michael with some throwbacks to his sugar-sweet pop band Wham. How do they sound? "If you drink more, the suspension of disbelief goes away," says Michael Twombly, the tour manager as well as frontman for Cured. He also chimes in on keyboards for Arena. Here's what we are guessing you're going to hear: Wham's "Wake Me Up Before You Go Go" and George Michael's "Careless Whisper"; Blondie's "Call Me"; the Cure's "Just Like Heaven"; and Duran Duran's "Notorious."