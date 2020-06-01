Tucson signer, Marianne Dissard, releases cover of Ian's 'At Seventeen'

Tucson chanteuse Marianne Dissard on Friday, June 5, will release her cover of Janis Ian’s tale of teen angst anthem “At Seventeen.”

Dissard, the French-born singer who has called Tucson home off and on since the 1990s, is actually releasing two versions of the song: One from “his” point of view, the other from “her’s.”

Dissard and English producer Raphael Mann teamed up for the project, which presents a world-weary male view and an irreverent female view of being 17. The remake reimagines Ian’s Bossa-Nova rhythm as a post-World War II French chanson-styled vocal interpretation that puts the focus more on the lyrics than the melody.

Dissard tapped Tucson bassist Thøger Lund and guitarist Gabriel Naïm Amor as well as Mexico City cellist Belén Ruiz and English saxophonist Terry Edwards, all of whom recorded their parts from their respected homes during the recent COVID-19 lockdown.

The song will be available for download at Bandcamp for the platform’s monthly no-fee Friday, and you also can get a free bonus track of Dissard’s first-ever cover, a 2006 recording with Calexico’s Joey Burns of folk singer Kath Bloom’s 1982 song “It’s So Hard to Come Home.”