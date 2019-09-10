Cost: Sold out; a second show will be on Sunday, Sept. 15, with tickets at $10 through exocoffee.com

The musical journey of Tucson native Brian Lopez includes:

• Lead vocalist and guitarist in the indie/experimental rock trio Mostly Bears from 2006-11.

• Solo artist 2011-present, with three albums: "Ultra" in 2011; "Static Noise" in 2014; and "Prelude" in 2018.

• Guitar and co-lead vocals in the cumbia rock band Chicha Dust, which he formed in 2011 with fellow Tucson singer-songwriter Gabriel Sullivan. The band changed its name to XIXA (pronounced seek-sah) in 2016.