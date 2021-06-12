Tucson singer-songwriter calls pandemic year his best ever

Without the slightest hint of irony to his voice, Tucson musician Brian Berggoetz says that 2020 was the best year of his life.

Before you scratch your head in disbelief and turn the page, hear the man out.

Sure, like many Tucsonans and Americans, the COVID-19 pandemic left him jobless, but not homeless. And with nothing to fill his days, the Indiana native who moved to Tucson in the mid-1980s decided to revisit a year-old medical diagnosis that showed he might just have prostrate cancer.

Turns out the second opinion showed the cancer was much worse than the initial diagnosis.

“If I would have kept working, I just may have pushed it off for awhile,” he said.

Last June, he underwent surgery and, he's happy to report, he's one year cancer-free.

The loss of his day job selling coffee to grocery stores led him to help out a buddy doing property management. And through that job, Berggoetz met Karen, who owned the company. And that meeting literally changed his life.

Ahhh, love.