Tucson singer-songwriter finds new gear for his career

Some Tucson musicians were just starting to get back on stage last month when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered all bars to close in response to the state’s rising coronavirus crisis.

So just when they saw a light at the end of the pandemic’s dark and endless tunnel, many Tucson musicians had to return to streaming their performances and pick up where they left off on their COVID-19 recording and video projects.

For Tucson singer-songwriter John Coinman, that meant continuing his journey into music video filmmaking, something that has kept his creative juices flowing even before the state initially shut down in March.

“Basically I’m just finding a new gear for my career. It just sort of dovetailed in with this pandemic,” Coinman said last week as his second self-produced DIY music video “Up Here” was released on YouTube.

Coinman said making videos is more than a diversion from not being able to perform live; it’s turning out to be a new chapter in his musical life.