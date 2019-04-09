Back in the day, Americana singer-songwriter Mark Insley used to host a weekly outlaw country showcase at the long-closed Vaudeville Cabaret in downtown Tucson.
And while he’s continued to perform in his adopted hometown of 18 years now and again, it’s mostly quietly, without making much fuss. His fans seem to know where to find him.
In the month of April, there are a several places you can find Insley, who has shared the stage over the years with big names in the Americana scene including Ray Wylie Hubbard, Billy Jo Shaver and Grammy Award-winning producer/guitarist Pete Anderson.
Insley will be sharing the stage with his band Broken Angels from 9 to 11 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the Dusty Monk, 201 N. Court Ave. Four days later, he and Damon Barnaby will play together from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, at the Royal Sun, 1015 N. Stone Ave., off Speedway. Later in the month, he’s over at the popular Foothills restaurant Fini’s Landing, 5689 N. Swan Road.
And all of the shows are lead-ups to the fall release of Insley’s fourth studio album. He’ll add the record to his three critically acclaimed releases: 1997’s “Good Country Junk;” 2001’s “Tucson,” which spent nine weeks on the Americana charts; and 2003’s “Supermodel,” which also landed in the Americana charts Top 10.
Insley, who launched his career in Los Angeles’ early alt-country and bluegrass scene, has drawn comparisons to the Flying Burrito Brothers, The Band, Merle Haggard and Buck Owens. Follow him on Facebook (facebook.com/MarkInsleyMusic) for future dates.