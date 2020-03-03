Tucson singer-songwriter Pietrangelo to share Congress stage with Gelb

Tucson singer-songwriter Gabrielle Pietrangelo once opened for Tucson’s legendary singer-songwriter Howe Gelb.

On Saturday, March 7, Gelb is technically opening for Pietrangelo.

No, the mentor and the mentee — Peitrangelo, who grew up listening to Gelb and other popular 1980s-90s bands including Giant Sand and considers Gelb a mentor — aren’t switching places. Gelb requested the opening slot at the show, a rare seated event at Club Congress, 310 E. Congress St.

This will be only the second solo concert for Pietrangelo, who is the creative force behind the Americana Silver Thread Trio and founder and director of Tucson’s mostly a cappella ensemble Sister Solace.

The first was last December, when she played a CD release gig for her deeply personal EP “On My Way Back Home,” which was only the second solo project in a music career that goes back two decades.

“I’m excited,” said Pietrangelo, who said she agreed to Gelb’s request to go first “because that’s what he wanted to do.

Just to get him to play a solo set here in town is pretty cool because he doesn’t play solo sets here often.”