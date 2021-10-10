Tucson singer-songwriter turns pandemic pastime into a full-fledged album

She wrote moody, angsty songs that reflected issues in her relationship — she thought she and her significant other were hitting a rough patch that would be mended with time.

"I thought it was some sort of metaphor," she said of the lyrics she was writing and the story that was unfolding with every new song. "But it turns out it was quite literal."

The result is an album of somewhat sad but never sappy songs that borrow a bit from fairytales and folklores to tell her story of love lost. The album opens and closes with the title song; the reprise is a bit more moody and stripped down from the sweeping, lyrically and musically layered original.

Tanner decided to up her marketing game on the second album as well. Instead of uploading it to streaming sites when she finished the album in June and hoping people would discover it, she developed a marketing plan that included releasing the first single in July and reaching out to music journalists over the summer.

"I'm very excited to put it out," she said of this week's release. "I've been sitting on it since June."

As for her stage name? Tanner says that goes back to childhood career plan A.

"I've always liked space," she said. "But I'm not STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) focused."

