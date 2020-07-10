Tucson singer's debut video strikes chord amid political, civil unrest

Tucson singer-songwriter Jim Howell never set out to write a political protest song back in early 2018, but he admits, his sentiments in January of that year were fueled by what he was witnessing from the current occupant of the White House.

It was a mix of outrage and disbelief. Maybe even a bit of despair seeped into his writing on "Burn It Down Bleedin' Heart," his DIY album released that June.

"I didn't really intend for it to be political," the Tucson native and father of two said, describing the album, which he wrote and recorded over three months, as a way of releasing his pent-up frustrations and reactions to the division he believed was being sown by the new president.

A year after the record's release, Howell teamed up with Tucson filmmaker Michael Mulcahy, who teaches film at the University of Arizona, to make a music video of the song "Bleedin' Heart." It was the first time in his career that stretches more than 20 of his 46 years that Howell had ever made a music video. Videos aren't exactly income generators, and Howell never really felt it was worth the money or time to pursue that course.