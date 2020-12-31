Tucson songwriter pens ode to Wildcats women's basketball team

“They are amazing. I am so excited they are going to be on ESPN” when they face No. 8 Oregon on Jan. 14, said the 65-year-old, who has been a fixture in Tucson’s music scene since 2009, performing with several bands including her Little House of Funk R&B band. “And I love the fact that they are getting so much coverage. I pull up EPSN and they are there. We are just in the boom. Women’s sports in general are getting a lot more attention and I am so happy about that.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever heard of someone writing a song about a basketball team let alone a woman’s basketball team,” UA senior forward Sam Thomas said on the eve of the No. 6 Wildcats matchup against No. 1 Stanford on Friday, Jan. 1. “I’m really excited to hear it. Maybe we’ll download it and listen for our pregame warmup.”

“I think that’s amazing, to give our team recognition,” added senior guard and WNBA hopeful Aari McDonald. “I just can’t wait to hear it. I wish I was on the hook, but we’ll talk about that later.”