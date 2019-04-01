Tucson Symphony Orchestra will close out its 2018-19 season with the return of Kansas City Symphony Music Director Michael Stern to lead the orchestra in Sibelius's Symphony No. 2 and a pair of choral works featuring the TSO Chorus.
The concert's highlight should be the Sibelius, a work the Finnish composer wrote between 1900 and 1902 then later revised just in time for the debut of his Symphony No. 5 in 1915. Apparently still not satisfied, Sibelius, perhaps pessimistic over the events of World War I, took one more stab at Symphony No. 2 in 1919, when he reportedly made extensive revisions.
The TSO Chorus also could find itself in the spotlight this weekend when Stern, making his first Tucson appearance since his TSO debut in 2017, leads the orchestra in Stravinsky’s Symphony of Psalms and Brahms’ "Schicksalslied" (Song of Destiny), two very diverse choral works.
Stravinsky said his Symphony of Psalms, composed in 1929 to mark the Boston Symphony's 50th anniversary, was a work that put the choir and orchestra on a level playing field as equal partners.
“It is not a symphony in which I have included psalms to be sung," he wrote in program notes. "It is the singing of the psalms that I am symphonizing.”
Brahms, meanwhile, wrote "Schicksalslied" on the heals of his German Requiem, a work meant to comfort those left behind by death rather than pound home the message of resurrection and redemption. But critics of his day pointed out that the work strayed too far from those traditional requiem themes.
So when he sat down to write "Song of Destiny" three years later with his agnostic side completely woven into the fabric of his being and his music, he took a darker turn. Based on the works of German poet Friederich Hölderlin, "Schicksalslied" depicts the clash between our self-destructive human instincts and Godlike spirits, concluding much like his Requiem did that hope and consolation for the living can be found on earth.
The TSO will perform the concert twice — at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 7 — at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $30 to $86 at tucsonsymphony.org or by calling 882-8585.