For the first time in either group’s history, the Tucson Symphony Orchestra and Tucson Girls Chorus will share a stage for a free concert on Thursday, April 18.
And here’s the really cool thing, aside from the fact you don’t have to buy a ticket: You can come as you are. Jeans, shorts, a ball cap, or dressed to the nines. It’s up to you.
Thursday’s concert features TSO Music Director José Luis Gomez leading a program bookended by Brahms’ “Tragic” Overture and Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1. In between, the orchestra will perform Young Composers Project composer Rory Bricca’s “Landfall” and several works that the girls chorus will perform including Zachary Moore’s “Always Keep This Close” and Jocelyn Hagen’s “Moon Goddess.”
Thursday’s concert, sponsored by John and Adrienne Utley and supported by Rio Nuevo, begins at 7:30 p.m. at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
The concert is a warm-up of sorts to next month’s three-day Young Composers Festival May 17-19 at Catalina Foothills High School. For details, visit tucsonsymphony.org.