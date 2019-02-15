2019-20 season

Classic: Beethoven Symphony No. 7, Sept. 20, 22; Symphonie Fantastique, Oct. 25, 27; Guitarist Sharon Isbin, Nov. 15, 17; Beethoven's Fifth, Dec. 6, 8; "Windows Into Song," Jan. 24, 26; "All About That B," Feb. 14, 16, 2020; Barber Violin Concerto, March 13, 15, 2020; Mahler "Resurrection," April 3, 5, 2020.

MasterWorks: Beethoven Symphony No. 4, Oct. 5, 6; "All the World’s a Stage," Nov. 9, 10; Beethoven × 2, Jan. 11, 12; "Tubalicious," Feb. 1, 2; Eroica, Feb. 29 and March 1, 2020;

SuperPops: "Broadway to the Sunset Strip," Oct. 12-13; The Texas Tenors: "Deep in the Heart of Christmas," Dec. 21-22; "Aretha, A Tribute," Jan. 18-19; "Micky Dolenz, the Voice of The Monkees," Feb. 8-9; "American Soundtrack with Peter Bernstein," March 21-22. 2020.

Specials: "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in Concert," Nov. 30-Dec. 1; "Messiah & Bach," Dec. 14-15; Renée Fleming, Feb. 6, as part of the 2020 Tucson Desert Song Festival.