Tucson Symphony Orchestra is checking into the Hotel California this weekend with guest conductor Martin Herman and an Eagles tribute band.
The Jeans 'n Classics show, with vocalist Michael Shotton (The Outpatience), will cover the Eagles' best-selling 1976 album "Hotel California" cover to cover.
That means we get to see a guitarist go all Glenn Frey on us during that iconic guitar coda that ranks as one of the most famous and most imitated guitar solos ever. That alone will be worth the price of admission to the TSO Super Pops concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave.
"Hotel California" will be the anchor of the concert, but it will be only one of several highlights. The Eagles churned out four hit singles off "Hotel California" including "Life in the Fast Lane" and "New Kid in Town." But it's the album tracks that were never released as singles that truly gave the album its heart and soul including the soaring "Pretty Maids All in a Row," which is going to sound absolutely incredible with a full orchestra.
Also expect to hear covers of the Eagles' big hits including "One of These Nights," "Best of My Love," "Heartache Tonight," "Victim of Love," "Take It Easy" and "Wasted Time."
Tickets are $30 to $77 through ticketmaster.com.