Tucson Symphony returns to live performance after 18-month pandemic pause

"Tonight is particularly special because it marks the return of live performance after an 18-month pause," Meecham said, eliciting another round of robust applause.

Friday night did indeed feel special and new and glorious in that sort of first-day-of-high-school kind of way. We were all butterflies and high expectations, with a healthy dose of nerves fed by 18 months of silence and isolation and worry over the COVID-19 pandemic.

And then we were there, standing in line near the now running fountain in the historic Eckbo Plaza, presenting vaccination cards and IDs to the very patient crew who looked just as happy as we were to be back.

Inside the hall, joyful reunions as people recognized one another through face masks before the house lights blinked and the orchestra members, also masked, sat a little taller in their chairs.

For as much as we in the audience had been anticipating this, surely that paled in comparison to what the musicians were feeling on that stage.

But it was evident once they started playing. There was a rush of excitement mingled with a sense of measured abandon from the opening The Star Spangled Banner — a time-honored tradition that starts every TSO season — to the breath-stealing finale of the Tchaikovsky.