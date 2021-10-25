Tucson Symphony visits Beethoven's Septet while AZ Opera hits the cineplex

Tucson’s classical music scene cranked into full gear this month when several organizations launched their long-awaited 2021-22 in-person seasons.
This weekend, there are a couple of events that are worth checking out.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra “Beethoven Septet”
Tucson Symphony Center, 2175 N. Sixth Ave., tucsonsymphony.org
What: This is the second in the orchestra’s series of intimate, small-ensemble concerts. The program opens with Prokofiev’s “Overture on Hebrew Themes” and closes with Beethoven’s popular Septet in E-flat Major.
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31
Tickets: $16 through tucsonsymphony.org
COVID protocols: Audience members are required to show proof of a vaccination or negative test taken no more than 72 hours before a performance
Arizona Opera’s “The Copper Queen”
Harkins Theatres Arizona Pavilion, 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive, Marana; Harkins Theatres Tucson Spectrum, 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz; azopera.org
What: Arizona Opera pivoted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to make a feature film out of their latest commissioned opera, “The Copper Queen.” The opera, about two women divided by 100 years, takes place in Room 315 of Bisbee’s famed hotel. It was supposed to premiere on stage as part of the company’s 2020-21 McDougall Arizona Opera RED Series of chamber-sized operas, but after canceling last season due to the pandemic, the company reimagined the work as a film.
When: 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Nov. 3, before it goes live on the company’s OnDemand platform (ondemand.azopera.org) on Nov. 4.
Tickets: $15 per person through harkins.com
