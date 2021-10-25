 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Symphony visits Beethoven's Septet while AZ Opera hits the cineplex

Tucson Symphony visits Beethoven's Septet while AZ Opera hits the cineplex

Arizona Opera's movie "The Copper Queen" is on the big screen at Tucson's two Harkins Theatres for a week beginning Friday, Oct. 29. 

 Courtesy Arizona Opera

Tucson’s classical music scene cranked into full gear this month when several organizations launched their long-awaited 2021-22 in-person seasons.

This weekend, there are a couple of events that are worth checking out.

Tucson Symphony Orchestra “Beethoven Septet”

Tucson Symphony Center, 2175 N. Sixth Ave., tucsonsymphony.org

What: This is the second in the orchestra’s series of intimate, small-ensemble concerts. The program opens with Prokofiev’s “Overture on Hebrew Themes” and closes with Beethoven’s popular Septet in E-flat Major.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31

Tickets: $16 through tucsonsymphony.org

COVID protocols: Audience members are required to show proof of a vaccination or negative test taken no more than 72 hours before a performance

Arizona Opera’s “The Copper Queen”

Harkins Theatres Arizona Pavilion, 5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive, Marana; Harkins Theatres Tucson Spectrum, 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz; azopera.org

What: Arizona Opera pivoted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to make a feature film out of their latest commissioned opera, “The Copper Queen.” The opera, about two women divided by 100 years, takes place in Room 315 of Bisbee’s famed hotel. It was supposed to premiere on stage as part of the company’s 2020-21 McDougall Arizona Opera RED Series of chamber-sized operas, but after canceling last season due to the pandemic, the company reimagined the work as a film.

When: 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, through Wednesday, Nov. 3, before it goes live on the company’s OnDemand platform (ondemand.azopera.org) on Nov. 4.

Tickets: $15 per person through harkins.com

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Snoop Dogg mourning loss of mother Beverly Tate

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News