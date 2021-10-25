Tucson Symphony visits Beethoven's Septet while AZ Opera hits the cineplex

What: Arizona Opera pivoted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to make a feature film out of their latest commissioned opera, “The Copper Queen.” The opera, about two women divided by 100 years, takes place in Room 315 of Bisbee’s famed hotel. It was supposed to premiere on stage as part of the company’s 2020-21 McDougall Arizona Opera RED Series of chamber-sized operas, but after canceling last season due to the pandemic, the company reimagined the work as a film.