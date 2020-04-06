Tucson teen band Merge releases coronavirus era EP

Things were starting to click big time for the Oro Valley alternative pop band Merge.

They were set to make their debut at Club Congress downtown to open for British post-punk band Shopping in mid-March. They had built a solid following after playing at a number of Tucson restaurants and bars, including Fini’s Landing, Thunder Canyon Brewstillery downtown and House of Bards on East Speedway and had a blast in playing the hipster hangout 191 Toole.

But the highlight of their four years together was coming in May, when the band — high school seniors Carson Miller, Josh Rulney and Catherine Jean Baker from Ironwood Ridge and Jude Gray and Kirby Schrantz from Canyon del Oro — were set to play end-of-the-year concerts at both high schools.

“That honestly would have been super fun,” said Rulney, the bass player. “It would have actually meant something.”

But when the state ordered all schools closed in mid-March and then followed up with a stay-at-home order two weeks ago, those gigs were effectively canceled.

So Merge, whose members like to describe their music as alternative pop with a twang, turned their uncertainty and disappointment into a five-song EP.

On Friday, April 10, the band will release “Acoustics of a Neighborhood Bedroom,” which they recorded at Miller’s home studio the week before the band members started online classes.

Since then, their only contact with one another has been through a Zoom meeting to discuss marketing and distribution for the EP.

Merge formed when its members were high school freshmen and started playing paid gigs for a couple hundred bucks a pop within a few months.