Tucson virtual spring concerts seek to breathe new life into a COVID-19 world

Thanks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Tucson classical music groups are still relying on the virtual world to carry on.

In the next week, two Tucson community choirs will release virtual spring concerts.

Tucson Masterworks Chorale is performing something old and something new in its virtual spring concert, which will be released on Sunday, April 25.

First the old: The choir, which prides itself on performing choral masterworks — hence their name — is turning to Mozart during his child prodigy stage of composing. The ensemble, under the baton of Artistic Director and Conductor Angelica Dunsavage, will perform Mozart's 14-minute long Missa brevis in D minor, a mass he composed when he was just 12 years old.

It is the only mass Mozart composed in the minor key, but the piece's endearing and enduring popularity with small choirs like Tucson Masterworks is that Mozart put the focus of the six-movement work heavily on the vocals. The piece was originally scored for two violins and a trio of trombones.

Tucson Masterworks Chorale will use string players in addition to the choir and soloists.