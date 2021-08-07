Tucson's Arizona Early Music hires first paid employee in 40-year history

For the first time in its 40 years, Arizona Early Music will have someone on its payroll.

Last week, the organization, which brings some of the world’s best early music — think Baroque, Renaissance and earlier — musicians to Tucson, named Dominic Giardino of New Haven, Connecticut, to be its part-time executive director.

The position, funded by donations, will free up Early Music’s volunteer board of directors to focus on the daily operations including ticket sales, sponsorships and artistic programming, while Giardino focuses on fundraising, marketing and strengthening the organization’s community collaborations including with the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music and Tucson Desert Song Festival.

Arizona Early Music board members had been contemplating hiring an executive director even before the COVID-19 pandemic brought their live performances to a halt, said Laurie Camm, the board treasurer.

“Pre-COVID we had been growing so consistently that it reached the point where (the day-to-day operations) had become overly dependent on board members and whatever skills they happened to bring,” Camm said. “Strategically the next step was to have a professional to oversee the work of Arizona Early Music.”