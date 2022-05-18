Tucson's Bach Society hosts debuts, encore in 34th summer concert series

Like bears in the north country winter, classical music hits pause and hibernates when the mercury jumps and the winter visitors head home.

Enter St. Andrew’s Bach Society, whose summer concert series, which kicks off June 5, has served as a reminder of what the fall has in store.

This summer, the group’s 34th, St. Andrew’s Bach Society is hosting a pair of artist debuts and an encore with a popular husband-and-wife duo that debuted with the series in 2019.

The series wraps up in late August with a “string quartet playlist” that longtime society Director Ben Nisbet promises will be “a modern take on the quartet recital — a whirlwind tour of time, genre, style and spirit.”

Nisbet curated the program with fellow violinist Lauren Roth, the popular Tucson Symphony Orchestra concertmaster.

Roth and Nisbet will perform alongside cellist Marybeth Brown Plambeck and violist Sarah Toy on Aug. 28.

St. Andrew’s Bach Society concerts are held at 2 p.m. at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Season tickets for all four concerts are $86 for reserved seats, $51 for general. Single tickets are $25 for reserved seats, $15 for general and $10 for students through standrewsbach.org.

The season opens with the Phoenix-based Urban Nocturnes, which performs in configurations from trios and quartets to its full strength as a sextet. The Tucson recital features Karen Sinclair, Christopher McKay and Viviana Cumplido Wilson performing works by Haydn, Reger, Spohr and Szervánsky.

The husband-and-wife Duo Chinoiserie — classical guitarist Bin Hu and guzheng player Jing Xia — return to the series on June 26. The couple debuted with the series in 2019. It was the first time St. Andrew’s Bach had hosted a concert featuring the classical Chinese instrument of which Xia has become a well-respected and in-demand master.

The couple’s program includes works by Bach, Debussy, Mathias Duplessy and Sergio Assad.

Critically-acclaimed pianist Fanya Lin makes her St. Andrew’s Bach Society debut on Aug. 14. Lin, who has performed with orchestras around the country and several abroad, now teaches at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music.

Her program has not yet been announced.

