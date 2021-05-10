Tucson's Gaslight Theatre reopens for indoor concerts

With Arizona’s COVID-19 rates continuing to decline and vaccinations on the rise, the Gaslight Theatre late last month opened its doors for its popular concert series.
The theater, known for its funny melodrama musicals, is allowing audiences inside of the theater, 7010 E. Broadway, for a series of concerts, including the Backroads country band on June 25. Its sister location in Oro Valley, the Gaslight Music Hall at 13005 N. Oracle Road, will continue its outdoor concert series through May.
Both venues had been holding parking lot shows through much of the pandemic, hosting a series of tribute concerts, from the Eagles and George Strait to Tucson’s own Linda Ronstadt, as a way to provide some entertainment for folks who had been stuck at home for months.
The Gaslight Theatre has also been hosting its first outdoor theatrical production, “Buccaneers of the Caribbean,” which sold out last weekend and is running through June 6.
It’s next program, “Space Wars,” a parody of the “Star Wars” franchise, will start in June and run through August.
Tickets for the upcoming concerts are $27 for most shows (unless noted) at thegaslighttheatre.com; and $35 for a car with up to six people or $10 to $16 for a stage-front reserved seat at gaslightmusichall.com.
Here are upcoming shows to consider.
Tucson’s own George Strait tribute artist Kevin Sterner and his Strait Country Band, 6 p.m. Sunday, May 16. He also will perform at 6 p.m. June 18.
Blues and jazz man Joe Bourne sings songs from Sam Cooke, Frank Sinatra, Lou Rawls and a host of male legends at 6 p.m. June 4.
“You’ve Got a Friend” with The Tributaries, featuring songs from James Taylor, Carole King, Cat Stevens, Joni Mitchell and more, 6 p.m. June 5.
Down on the Corner: Best of CCR, with Mike Yarema, 6 p.m. June 6.
Bluegrass Jamborees featuring the Canyon Currents Trio and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass Band, 6 p.m. June 11.
“Take it Easy: A Salute to the Eagles,” with The Tributaries, 2 and 6 p.m. June 12.
“The Ultimate Manilow Tribute,” with Mike Yarema, 6 p.m. June 19.
Hot Blues Father’s Day, featuring blues phenom Roman Barton-Sherman and the Bad News Blues Band, 6 p.m. June 20.
Backroads Country Band, 6 p.m. June 25.
1980s Rock with Gigi & The Glow, 6 p.m. June 26.
Mariachi Extravaganza with El Mariachi Tapatio de Tucson, 6 p.m. June 27.
Singer-songwriter P.D. Ronstadt & The Company, 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13.
The Music of the Blues Brothers, 7 p.m. Friday, May 14.
“British Invasion & Beyond” with Tyler Wright and Alex Mack saluting global hitmakers from the Beatles to Jimi Hendrix and Herman’s Hermits and beyond, 6 p.m. May 23.
