Tucson's Gaslight Theatre reopens for indoor concerts

With Arizona’s COVID-19 rates continuing to decline and vaccinations on the rise, the Gaslight Theatre late last month opened its doors for its popular concert series.

The theater, known for its funny melodrama musicals, is allowing audiences inside of the theater, 7010 E. Broadway, for a series of concerts, including the Backroads country band on June 25. Its sister location in Oro Valley, the Gaslight Music Hall at 13005 N. Oracle Road, will continue its outdoor concert series through May.

Both venues had been holding parking lot shows through much of the pandemic, hosting a series of tribute concerts, from the Eagles and George Strait to Tucson’s own Linda Ronstadt, as a way to provide some entertainment for folks who had been stuck at home for months.

The Gaslight Theatre has also been hosting its first outdoor theatrical production, “Buccaneers of the Caribbean,” which sold out last weekend and is running through June 6.

It’s next program, “Space Wars,” a parody of the “Star Wars” franchise, will start in June and run through August.