Tucson's live music scene is hopping Friday night

Some Friday nights you can’t find a single entertaining idea to motivate you off the couch.

Friday, Sept. 30, is not that kind of night.

It’s a Friday night that could involve a coin-toss, or perhaps a round or 10 of rock, paper, scissors.

When you have five worth-the-price-of-admission concerts playing on the same night, you find yourself with a decision to make. Here are your choices:

Rocker Jack White extended his “Supply Chain Issues” summer tour into the fall, including a Tucson date at Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. P.S. if you’re bringing a cell phone, prepare to seal it in a Yondr Pouch, the lockable pouch that venue staff will provide. The concert is a phone-free experience, which means no texting, social media or photography will be allowed. White’s “Supply Chain Issues” tour celebrates the recent release of his fourth and fifth studio albums, “Fear of the Dawn” and “Entering Heaven Alive.” Toronto’s Ichi-Bons open the show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $43-$93 through ticketmaster.com.

Banda MS is shorthand for the award-winning regional Mexican band Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga, but there is nothing shorthand about the band’s size — they have 16 members including founders, the Lizarraga brothers — Sergio on tuba and Alberto playing clarinet — alongside two vocalists and a whole lot of instruments. There’s also nothing short about their performances; expect three hours of excitement when the band hits the stage at the AVA at Casino del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45-$150 through casinodelsol.com.

What do you get when you put together a group of classically-trained cellists who are metalheads at heart? The Finnish symphonic metal band Apocalyptica — cellists Eicca Toppinen, Paavo Lötjönen and Perttu Kivilaakso, with percussion by jazz drummer Mikko Sirén. This is a band that fuses everything we love about driving, frenetic, screeching heavy metal and the symphonic rock. The ensemble brings its “Cell-O Tour” to Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St., with openers Leprous and Wheel. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $35-$45 through rialtotheatre.com.

Comedian Lewis Black has a few things he wants to get off his chest. And by a few we mean an evening’s worth when the comic known for his rants and rages hits the stage at Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St., with his “Off the Rails” tour. Expect a lot of screaming and finger-pointing as Black points out some of our shared annoyances, political and social, that many of us tend to keep to ourselves. The show starts at at 8 p.m. and tickets are $35 to $125 through foxtucson.com.