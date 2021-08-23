 Skip to main content
Tucson's Monsoon Brass brings the big sound to St. Andrew's Bach Society concert

It is easy to imagine the walls shaking and the floor quaking when Monsoon Brass takes the stage with the St. Andrew’s Bach Society on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Consider it:

You have a trio of trumpets — Jason Carder, who has toured with Yanni, Ray Charles, Paul Anka, KC & the Sunshine Band and others; Betsy Bright, a member of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra since 2003 and a regular guest player with orchestras including The Phoenix Symphony, Arizona Opera and National Symphony Orchestra; and TSO Principal Trumpet Hayato Tanaka, who in addition to guesting with notable orchestras around the country is a member of The Kyödail Brass, whose members include former TSO principal trumpet Conrad Jones.

A mighty horn played by TSO member Victor Valenzuela, who teaches brass at Pima Community College.

A deep-throated trombone played by another TSO musician and Amphi School District teacher Joseph Muñoz.

And the beautiful baritone-throated, hard-to-miss tuba played by TSO Principal Tuba David Morgan. (Fun fact: Morgan and Bright are not only TSO and Monsoon Brass bandmates; they are married and are the parents of two sons.)

That’s a mighty display of brass and the ensemble will put it to the test with a program that includes Philip Glass’s Sextet, Oskar Bohme’s Sextet and Tanaka’s arrangement of Bach’s Organ Concerto in G major for brass instruments.

The program also includes Alan Ferber’s jazzy “Kopi Luwak,” and we are told to be on the lookout for Carder and Co. to go off script and add some pretty exciting improv to the work.

Sunday’s concert, the second in the St. Andrew’s Bach Society summer series, begins at 2 p.m. at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. Tickets are $15, $10 for students online at standrewsbach.org

— Cathalena E. Burch

Jason Carder is lead trumpet for Monsoon Brass, which plays a concert with St. Andrew’s Bach Society on Sunday, Aug. 29.

 Courtesy Ben Nisbet

Cathalena E. Burch 

The 2021 St. Andrew's Bach Society summer series kicks off Aug. 15 with horn player Johanna Lundy, bottom left, and pianist Hsin-Chih Chang, m…

