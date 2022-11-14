Tucson's own The Basements set to play Dusk Music Fest

Dusk Music Festival returns with some pitch-perfect performing acts to Jacomé Plaza downtown this Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12.

This year, Dusk will welcome big name headliners, such as Griz, Young the Giant, Alison Wonderland and Zomboy, but they will also open their smaller stage to some killer local artists.

The Basements, a University of Arizona band, amazed audiences at the Dusk-sponsored Battle of the Bands event in October 2021, taking home top honors and earning itself an opening spot on the 2021 festival roster.

The band returns to Dusk this year, performing alongside other Tucson acts, including Noah Martin Band and Tonight’s Sunshine.

Basements members Sebastian Driver, Brandon Pors, Dylan Goode and Alex Sciortino have been playing music together since they met at the UA in 2020. Dusk Battle of the Bands was their second show ever.

“We didn’t even have any music released or anything,” Driver said.

Next stop was the 2021 Dusk Music Festival.

“It was dope,” Driver said. “We got to meet some of the national acts like Jimmy Eat World.”

Performing at Dusk allowed the band to make some connections with other bands and with festival coordinators. This year, all they had to do was reach out for a spot on the lineup.

“Basically the other two Battle of the Bands winners told us that we would be able to play again next year and that’s when we got the idea to do it,” Driver said. “We’re pretty excited because we’re gonna be playing a lot later on a separate stage.”