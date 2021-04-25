Tucson's True Concord revisits 'Carmina Burana' to close out bubble season

Nothing like a few bawdy songs about drinking and debauchery to make us forget the year that was.

True Concord Voices & Orchestra is closing out its spring "bubble" season this weekend with Carl Orff's "Carmina Burana," a series of songs penned by 13th century monks that express the beauty of springtime, the giddiness of love and a few tunes to toast to.

"The texts and music of 'Carmina Burana' are brimming with the hope, promise and revelries of love and springtime, having emerged from a cold, dark winter," said True Concord Music Director Eric Holtan. "This piece feels very timely as we look to a new dawn for humanity after a difficult year of pandemic. All of us long for the renewal of relationships and activities we love, and 'Carmina Burana' speaks to that."

The concert, which True Concord will perform three times this weekend, will feature the long-awaited encore of celebrated baritone Hugh Russell, who has made a career out of singing "Carmina Burana." He was featured the last time True Concord performed "Camina Burana" in 2015, when the professional ensemble went by the name Tucson Chamber Artists.

“This is a guy who essentially is making a career with this work,” Holtan said.