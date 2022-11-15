Two bands from across the pond play Tucson on Saturday

Two groups from across the pond, one specializing in sea shanties and the other known for its traditional Irish fare, have shows scheduled in Tucson this Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Longest Johns, playing 191 Toole, hail from Bristol, England, and are perhaps best known for leading the sea shanty revival with their rendition of the song, “Wellerman.”

The Johns’ rendition, with its historical references to the New Zealand whaling industry of the 19th century, became a massive hit on several platforms in recent years, including on TikTok in 2021, where it was covered by thousands of the app’s content creators.

The group has been touring the United States on the back of its success and in promotion of their latest album, “Smoke & Oakum,” released in January. Their show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $15 through rialtotheatre.com.

Down the street at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress, Altan, the highly influential traditional Irish band from County Donegal, will take the stage starting at 7:30 p.m.

The group, led by fiddler and vocalist Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, performs in English and Gaelic, and has been a staple of the traditional Irish music scene since the early 1990s.

Altan is touring with additional fiddler, Clare Friel, named young musician of the year in 2018 on the Irish public television network TG4’s Gradaim Ceoil awards broadcast.

Tucson and Scottsdale will be the last two stops for the band on a tour that has taken it across the country.