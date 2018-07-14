Summertime can be brutal for fans of live music in Tucson. Let's face it: Mother Nature doesn't exactly roll out the welcome mat when she shoots the mercury beyond 100.
But that's not going to be a problem this week.
We found three shows and a couple bonus shows to keep us engaged while we wait for the next monsoon to roll in.
• Sailing away: Christopher Cross, who brought us such memorable ballads as "Sailing," "Think of Laura," " and "Best That You Can Do" as well as pop gems including "Ride Like the Wind" and "All Right," will sail into Desert Diamond Casino, 1100 W. Pima Mine Road, at 8 p.m. Friday, July 20. Tickets are $20 to $37.50 through startickets.com
• Another Chris across town: Chris Isaac is bringing his "First Comes the Night" tour back to Tucson, an encore to the first time he brought the tour here in summer 2016 and perhaps a bit of a do-over for the holiday show he was supposed to do here last December but cancelled due to illness. "Night," released in late 2015, was his first studio album in six years. Expect to hear cuts off the album as well as the rockabilly rocker's early songs including his monster hit "Wicked Games." He takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 21, at the Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Tickets are $41 to $68 through tickets.foxtucson.com
Also at the Fox, "American Idol Live 2018" featuring Cade, Caleb, Catie, Gabby, June, Madde and Michael and Season 8 "American Idol" winner Kris Allen. They take the stage at 7 p.m. Monday, July 23; $38 to $68 with VIP packages available.
• Getting reckless at the Rialto: Idaho-born, Texas-based Americana country rockers Reckless Kelly get a little lift from Tucson's own Drew Cooper when they play a Rialto Theatre show at 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Ave., on Thursday, July 19. Cooper has his own Texas connection: Texas country singer Cameran Nelson covers Cooper's buddies-in-arms ballad "Pictures on the Wall." A video was released on YouTube early this month. (See it at tucson.com/music) Thursday's show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $23 in advance at ticketfly.com or $25 at the door.
Also from the Rialto, country-rock troubadour JD Souther goes solo and acoustic beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rialto, 318 E. Congress St.; $28 in advance, $38 day of show.