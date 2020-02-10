UA faculty, students team up to perform big French work

Why compose a piano concerto when you can write a work for three pianos.

And throw in a little harp — times three, of course — and percussion, again in tres.

That was what likely went through the mind of 20th century French composer Pierre Boulez when he composed "Sur Incises," a 45-minute work composed for three pianos, three harps and three percussionists. It is a piece that is rarely done.

"It's the kind of piece that is very challenging to do unless you are in an academic institution or some kind of large budget ensemble," said Michelle Gott, who runs the harp program at the University of Arizona's Fred Fox School of Music. "You need three painos, three harps, percussionists. You need the space to rehearse and good quality instruments."

Gott has all that and a pretty exceptional pool of talent to draw from, which could explain why she championed performing the piece at the UA. A cast of faculty musicians and graduate students will perform the Boulez on Sunday, Feb. 15, with UA composition professor Daniel Asia conducting.

Asia said this is one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. "Sur Incises" is rarely performed.