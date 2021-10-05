UA honors woman who taught Copland, Quincy Jones in 14th annual Music + Festival

Nadia Boulanger did not believe she had any special talent when it came to composing, but the French musical pedagogue knew how to teach others how to compose.

Her students included some of the greatest composers of the 20th century, including Philip Glass, Adolphus Hailstork, Elliott Carter, Aaron Copland, Quincy Jones, Thea Musgrave, Astor Piazzolla and Burt Bacharach.

The University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music is shining a bright light on Boulanger and her students with its 14th annual Music + Festival this weekend, its first live festival since 2019. The school held its 13th annual event online last October because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, and Sunday, Oct. 10, UA student and faculty musicians will perform a series of six concerts that will include works by Boulanger’s students. The annual festival, founded and curated by UA composing professor Daniel Asia, also will include a symposium and speakers.

Boulanger was born in France in 1887 and studied at France’s prestigious Conservatoire de Paris. According to her biographers, she convinced herself early on that she had no particular talent for composing, so she turned her attention to teaching.