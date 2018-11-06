If you go

What: UA Opera Theater presents 'La hija de Rappaccini.'

Composed by: Daniel Catán

Directed by: Cynthia Stokes

Conducted by: Kristin Roach

Cast: 15 vocalists, two pianists, a harpist and three percussionists

Running time: Two hours with one intermission

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, and Sunday, Nov. 11.

Where: UA Environment and Natural Resources, ENR2, 1064 E. Lowell St., off North Park Avenue and East Sixth Street.

Tickets: Free and available at ENR2 beginning at 5 p.m. each night.

Et cetera: Panel discussions will be held at 5:15 and 6:30 each night to explore the social and environmental issues presented in the opera.

Bundle up: It might be chilly so be sure to wear a sweater or light coat. Forecast calls for it to be in the 50s by showtime.