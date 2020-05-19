UA Presents teams up with Tucson Botanical Gardens, Broadway in Tucson for concert series

When UA Presents called off the second half of its 2019-20 season in March, the folks at the University of Arizona arts presenting arm were at a loss of what to do next.

It was their busiest time of year, with shows a couple of nights a week and the excitement of locking down the season ahead.

Suddenly the staff was homebound conducting business remotely.

It didn’t take long before “some of our staff who are used to being in the theater all the time were tired of the Zoom calls and were saying what can we do,” UA Presents Executive Director Chad Herzog said.

And while the world of live entertainment to the scale they were used to was at a standstill, they started to recognize that the local music universe was transitioning to a new virtual world.

That’s when they got to thinking: Why not turn their attention homeward?

“We started building a tool kit for local and regional artists on how do you make work in the age of COVID when everybody is streaming and you only have a laptop and your guitar,” Herzog said. “Our bigger goal at UA Presents was to have an opportunity for these artists to make a little money around it.”

Hence was born a virtual concert series in collaboration with Tucson Botanical Gardens and Broadway in Tucson.

For the next few Thursday nights, beginning May 21, the three partners will stream 25- to 30-minute performances by local artists that UA Presents crews filmed at the Botanical Gardens. The events will be streamed on the Tucson Botanical Gardens’ YouTube channel.