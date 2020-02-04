UA's school of music props best and brightest at annual President's Concert

A selection of top talent at the University of Arizona’s Fred Fox School of Music will perform as part of the 47th annual President’s Concert this weekend.

Each participating student, winners of the competitive University of Arizona Concerto Competition, comes from a different area of the school: strings, voice, winds and percussion, and keyboard.

Violinist Jaeook Lee will perform the first movement of the Violin Concerto by Jean Sibelius; pianist Yaowen Mei will play Paraphrase on “Dies Irae” by Franz Liszt; clarinetist Charles du Preez will perform the first and fourth movements of Jean Françaix’s Clarinet Concerto; and mezzo-soprano Diana Peralta will sing Jules Massenet’s “Letter Scene” from the opera “Werther.”

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road, in the Fred Fox School of Music.

UA President Robert C. Robbins is expected to attend the Sunday, Feb. 9, performance, School of Music officials said.

Tickets are $10 with discounts available through the fine arts box office, tickets.arizona.edu, or by calling 621-1162.

Gerald M. Gay