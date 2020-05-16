University of Arizona appoints alum to lead Fred Fox School of Music

But it is the makeup of the Fred Fox school, from the students and alumni and the faculty, and the idea that the school is under the umbrella of the College of Fine Arts that includes the dance and visual arts programs, that Wiest finds most appealing. The music school at WSU is part of the College of Arts and Sciences, which includes everything from women's studies to politics, sociology and criminal justice.

Being part of fine arts will enable Wiest to explore collaborations with the dance program and visual arts in a way that she was unable to do at WSU.

Wiest said her goals include collaborations with faculty and other departments on campus, as well, to "provide pathways for our students, for our graduates, that they are prepared for their careers in the 21st century" including in areas of industry and health sciences.

“We live in a world that has such complex problems and I think the creativity of an artist is needed in how we solve problems," she said.

Wiest is only the second woman to hold the UA music school's top job and the first one in more than 25 years, according to UA officials.