If you go

What: 12th annual Music + Festival

When: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13

Where: At Holsclaw and Crowder halls and meeting rooms as noted at the Fred Fox School of Music, North Park Avenue and East Speedway on the University of Arizona campus

Schedule:

• Free symposium: "The Music of Varèse, Kernis, and Mingus," featuring Kernis, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Room 146.

• Presenters: Aaron Kernis, Aaron Mobley, Jay Rosenblatt

• Concert I: Chamber Music of Kernis and Varèse featuring organist Pamela Decker, Brian Luce on flute, guitarist Edwin Roberto Guevara Gutiérrez, oboist Sara Fraker, clarinetist Charles du Preez, horn player Johanna Lundy, bassoonist Marissa Olegario, trumpeter Jason Carder, trombonist Neal Romberg and double bass player Philip Alejo, under the direction of conductor Chad Shoopman. 4 pm. Saturday in Holsclaw Hall; free.

• Concert II: Music of Mingus with the UA Studio Jazz Ensemble under the baton of Angelo Versace, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Crowder Hall; $10 for adults, with discounts available.

• Concert III: Music of Kernis and Varèse, featuring UA faculty artists Luce, pianists Rex Woods and Daniel Linder; 1 p.m. Sunday at Crowder Hall. Free.

• Concert IV: Music of Kernis and Varèse, with Thomas Cockrell and Morris Palter leading teh Arizona Symphony Orchestra. The UA Wind Ensemble and Arizona Choir also are performing begnning at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Crowder Hall; $10 with discounts available.