Vienna Piano Trio brings final tour to Tucson

After a pretty enviable 34-year career, the Vienna Piano Trio is winding up its final season.

On Wednesday, April 6, the trio brings the final tour to Tucson with the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music.

The concert, which also is the finale for the Friends 2021-22 season, comes at the homestretch of the trio’s last tour. They will perform their last concert together in June at the Vienna Konzerthaus.

On Wednesday, the trio will perform a pair of Schubert Piano Trios — his first in B-flat Major and his second in E-flat major — works that have played a big role in their last outings. Recent concerts have included the Schubert works alongside trios from Mendelssohn that they have performed in Stuttgart, Trieste and London’s Wigmore Hall.

In addition to Tucson, the U.S. leg of their farewell season includes performances in Houston and Berkeley, with North American stops in the Canadian cities of Ottawa and Vancouver.

Viennese pianist Stefan Mendl founded the trio in 1988 with the goal of bridging the traditions of European and American practices, according to press materials, following the lead of and mentoring from Trio di Trieste, Haydn-Trio Wien, Beaux Arts Trio and the Guarneri and LaSalle quartets. Violinists Isaac Stern and Jaime Laredo also played a role in the ensemble’s evolution.

Wednesday’s concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $32, $10 for students, through arizonachambermusic.org. The concert also will be live-streamed through the Arizona Friends of Chamber Music website for $32.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com. On Twitter @Starburch

