Violin great Perlman returns for Centennial Hall recital

Tucson doesn’t land on violin great Itzhak Perlman’s radar every year, so when his name is on the marquee, fans tend to perk up.

We’re actually getting lucky with his 2020 tour, which comes to Centennial Hall with UA Presents on Sunday, March 1. We only had to wait three years since his last concert at Centennial in early 2017.

That concert came nine years after Perlman seemed to rediscover the Old Pueblo in 2008. He also reunited with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra in 2014, performing for the first time with the orchestra after a 30-year absence.

Tickets for Sunday’s concert, which features his lifelong accompanist Rohan De Silva, run from $45 to $175 through ticketmaster.com.

He is set to go on stage at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., on the University of Arizona campus.

