You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Violin great Perlman returns for Centennial Hall recital

Violin great Perlman returns for Centennial Hall recital

Violinist Itzhak Perlman performed with pianist Rohan De Silva in Tucson in 2008.

 Greg Bryan / Arizona Daily Star 2008

Tucson doesn’t land on violin great Itzhak Perlman’s radar every year, so when his name is on the marquee, fans tend to perk up.

We’re actually getting lucky with his 2020 tour, which comes to Centennial Hall with UA Presents on Sunday, March 1. We only had to wait three years since his last concert at Centennial in early 2017.

That concert came nine years after Perlman seemed to rediscover the Old Pueblo in 2008. He also reunited with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra in 2014, performing for the first time with the orchestra after a 30-year absence.

Tickets for Sunday’s concert, which features his lifelong accompanist Rohan De Silva, run from $45 to $175 through ticketmaster.com.

He is set to go on stage at 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd., on the University of Arizona campus.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News