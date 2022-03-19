Violinist finally makes Tucson debut, and it was worth the wait

Some things are worth the wait, like seeing the University of Arizona men's basketball team make it to March Madness as a No. 1 seed.

On Friday night, after two years of anticipation, New York violinist Paul Huang made his Tucson Symphony Orchestra debut.

Huang was supposed to play the Barber Violin Concerto with the orchestra on March 13, 2020, but the pandemic spoiled those plans.

On Friday, March 18, he made good on the date, performing Shostakovich's challenging Violin Concerto No. 1 in A minor.

Watching him tease out those somber melodies and frenetically scale the fingerboard to keep up with Shostakovich's furious note changes was worth the delay.

The last time the TSO performed the Shostakovich — 1993 — many members of the orchestra were likely in grade school/ But on Friday night, they performed the 36-minute piece as if it were part of their musical DNA. TSO Music Director José Luis Gomez emphasized the somberness of the opening lament with softly played baritone-voiced cellos and basses that paved the way for Huang.