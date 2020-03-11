Violinist joins Tucson Symphony for concerto that defines America

The Barber Concerto is “one of the pinnacles of the American violin concertos. We don’t have that many great American violin concertos from the 1930s or ’40s and this is one of the pinnacles of the Romantic period and for many good reasons,” he said, then ticked off several of those reasons.

“This concerto is very well suited for the violin and very well suited for the orchestra,” he said. “Samuel Barber wrote it as a commission from a philanthropist in Philadelphia, who wanted one of his students who was a violinist at Curtis Institute of Music to have this piece. So Barber wrote this piece with the violinist in mind. After he sketched the first two movements while he was visiting in Europe to get back to the student, the student thought it was too easy so Barber got a little offended. So he went on and wrote one of the most difficult movements in the violin concerto repertoire that you can imagine.”

In the Barber, Huang sees America, all its big open spaces and chaotic urban life wrapped up in 22 glorious minutes.

“In my opinion, it really depicts the landscape of what America looks like. In the very beginning of the first movement, you can picture yourself being in this canyon of big landscape, beautiful mountains, the openness of what this country can offer,” he said.