Violinist St. John makes long awaited Tucson encore with tango gem

It took Canadian violinist Lara St. John a few months to find her emotional bearings after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down her classical music world.

But a few months into lockdown in her adopted hometown of New York City, St. John came up with a plan to get out of her pandemic funk that would also help her friends in the music world make ends meet.

“A lot of my friends here in Manhattan work on Broadway and the New York Phil and it’s kind of a paycheck to paycheck kind of thing,” she explained during a phone call in early September to talk about her concert with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra this weekend — its first live concert since the pandemic shut it down in March 2020 and the first concert of the 2021-22 season.

St. John lives near the historic Atterbury House, an apartment building whose origins date back to 1876. The building was in the midst of a stalled renovation so St. John approached the owners and asked if she could use the second floor with its high ceilings and original wood floors — perfect acoustics, she said — to host a series of live-streamed concerts.