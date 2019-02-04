Looking for some weekend fun that won’t break the bank?
We found three concerts to fill your weekend without emptying your wallet.
- Southbound Pilot lands at Monterey Court: The blues-inspired band is comprised of six friends who started out in their garage right here in Tucson. The band does a mixture of original and cover songs all leaning toward toe-tapping, hip-swinging funk rock. This group will take the stage at Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile, at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Admission is $5 at the door.
- Reunited and it feels so blue: Regular musical collaborators Austin Counts and Tom Walbank have some solid blues chemistry. The pair bonded and became good friends over their love for the genre. Walbank, also known as Tucson’s "British Bluesman," inspired Counts to get back into music in 2015. Since then, they’ve played together as a duo and opened one another's solo shows, with Counts on guitar and Walbank on harmonica. This weekend they’ll get together again for a performance at Saguaro Corners, 3750 S. Old Spanish Trail, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday Feb. 9. Admission is free.
- Dreaming in shadows: San Francisco trio the Balms describes its sound as “dreamare pop" — pop music with dreamy overtones and a dark, grungy feel beneath the surface. They formed in 2013 and have performed up and down the West Coast but after releasing their debut LP “Mirror” in January, the band is hitting the road big time for their 2019 Mirror Tour. It pulls into Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St., on Sunday, Feb. 10 for a 7:30 p.m. show with the Exbats. Admission is free; RSVP online at hotelcongress.com.