Who says staying in is boring? Catch Tucson concerts streaming this weekend

It's Friday night and just because we're stuck at home doesn't mean we have nothing to do.

We found a couple live-streaming concerts worth tuning into tonight and another on Saturday, April 4.

First up, the blues duo of Diane Van Deurzen and Lisa Otey.

The pair will perform a virtual concert at 7 p.m. today (Friday, April 3) at The Good Shepherd United Church of Christ, where they are part of the music staff. The church also is home to the Sahuarita Food Bank and other community outreach programs including Common Ground on the Border.

The concert will stream on the church's Facebook page and website. There also will be a virtual tip jar on the church website to donate to the church.

• Fox Tucson Theatre will broadcast another segment of its new "Friday Night In" concert series beginning at 7 p.m. The lineup includes Gabriel Naïm Amor and his band Amor Deluxe, and Katie Haverly and Ben Nisbet.

Each will perform a 30- to 45-minute set that will be streamed on Fox Tucson Theatre's Facebook page. During the event you can name your own price tickets here to support the artists and the venue.