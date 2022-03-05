World-class musicians descend on Tucson for Winter Chamber Music Fest

On Friday, March 18, the festival checks both those boxes with African-American composer William Grant Still's "Lyric" Quartet, to be performed by the Dover Quartet; and Polish female composer Grazyna Bacewicz's Piano Quintet No. 1, featuring Lark, Strauss, Murrath, Arron and Park.

"These composers belong on these programs," cellist Arron said from a concert stop in Florida last week. "They are great musicians and composers from throughout history and I think these pieces just fit so naturally into programs. Some of the things we are playing are not often performed and I think there will be a discovery certainly for some in the audience and for some of these musicians.”

Fun facts:

• Only three of the 10 musicians performing in the 2022 festival are making their festival debuts. One of those, violinist Tessa Lark, made her Tucson debut in 2019 when she joined Tucson Symphony Orchestra for the premiere of a bluegrass violin concerto co-commissioned by the TSO.