XIXA, Tucson's funky psychedelic cumbia rock band, is releasing a new single, which can mean only one thing:
Brian Lopez is back in Tucson.
Lopez is the yang to fellow XIXA core member Gabriel Sullivan's ying, and lately it's been hard nailing him down. Lopez over the past year has been criss-crossing the globe, spreading the gospel of his Southwest-accented desert rock.
But he's back home for to celebrate XIXA's new song "Tombstone Roshomon." XIXA shares the Congress stage with Burning Palms beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, July 20. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 at the door, and just to give you a heads up: You might not want to wait until the last minute. The last few times XIXA has played, the shows have sold out.