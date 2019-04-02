Helios is doing Brahms Requiem this weekend.
The Helios Ensemble has been quietly introducing itself in a half-dozen concerts over the past 4½ years — performing a movement or two from Bach’s B Minor Mass, Maurice Duruflé’s soul-soothing Requiem and the opening movement of Bach’s St. Matthew Passion.
But this weekend, the ensemble under founder and Music Director Benjamin Hansen, will take a big leap in its growth as a mostly nonprofessional choir when it performs Brahms’ Requiem, a large-scale work that will feature 45 voices including five outstanding Tucson-area high school choristers. The performance is on Saturday, April 6, at Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
“(The Requiem) really fits our skill level and our forte,” said Hansen. “We are always good about tone and color and drama, and there is so much of that in the Requiem.”
Brahms’ Requiem is the composer’s longest composition, clocking in at just over an hour. Based on sacred but not liturgical texts from the Lutheran Bible, it was intended to offer comfort to those experiencing a loved-one’s death, something the composer knew very well when he was writing his Requiem. Brahms had lost his mother and mentor Robert Schumann within months of one another in 1865, when he started the composition.
It took him three years to complete the Requiem, but in the middle of it he put out a piano duet version that became the piano-four-hands rendition that Helios will perform on Saturday.
“We’re very excited,” Hansen said of the performance, which will include several teen vocalists from Marana, Catalina Foothills and Sahuaro high schools.
Hansen said he has extended an invite for the students to audition for the choir this summer.
“We’ve just had so much success with them and sometimes their high school directors join and bring them along,” he said.
The Brahms comes in the concert’s second half. Helios will spend the first half performing the world premiere of Sam Sierra-Feldman’s “Universo,” a piece Helios commissioned from the Tucson composer who also serves as its assistant director.
The four-movement work is in Spanish with texts based on the writings of Sierra-Feldman’s father, Enrique Hank Feldman.
Hank Feldman is expected to give a talk about his daughter’s work at Saturday’s performance, Hansen said.