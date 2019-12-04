28 years later, Tucson Boys Chorus returns to D.C. for National Christmas Tree Lighting

If you go

If you'd like to catch the Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus closer to home, check out the annual holiday concert.

What: Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus Holiday Concert

When: 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14

Where: Crowder Hall, North Park Avenue and East Speedway at the University of Arizona Fred Fox School of Music

Tickets: Reserved seats $20, general admission $15 for adults, $8 for children under 12 at the Boys Chorus offices, 5770 E. Pima St., or online at boyschorus.org; order by phone at 296-6277

Program: Christmas carols, sacred songs and Hanukkah selections