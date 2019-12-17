20 years later, Tucson singer-songwriter rediscovers her solo voice

There is a something about the land, the mountains and the towering pine trees that dot the landscape of Taos, New Mexico, that speaks to Tucson singer-songwriter Gabrielle Pietrangelo's soul.

"Georgia O'Keefe country," said the Tucson native who has retreated to Taos every July for the past five summers. "The best way to describe it is I feel all my senses are activated. i just feel alive. I think it does something for me creativity."

Last summer, Pietrangelo, a member of the Americana Silver Thread Trio and founder and director of the mostly a capella ensemble Sister Solace, spent her July retreat writing songs that chronicle her recent escape from an abusive relationship. Taos was her healer, she said, the place where she rediscovered herself and her solo voice.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, Pietrangelo will perform a pair of concerts at Club Congress to celebrate the release of "On My Way Back Home," a seven-song EP that she wrote in Taos. It is her first solo release in 20 years and only her second solo project in a 20-plus-year music career in Tucson.

Pietrangelo was in her early 20s when she recorded her first solo album of self-penned, mostly autobiographical songs.