It was a smaller group than usual at the Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library in Marana on July 13. Sherryl Volpone, who is in charge of children’s programs at the library in Marana, theorized that more families are taking vacations now before school starts.
But it was still an active group of children at “Rock Around the Craft.” Tables were set up for children to make popsicle-stick harmonicas, banjoes and pet rocks. Helpers at each table encouraged creativity and helped children with the logistics of putting a rubber band lengthwise on a wide popsicle stick.
The harmonicas were really a cross between a harmonica and a kazoo. One blows through it like a harmonica, but musical notes are provided by the hum of the person playing instead of on the instrument.
The banjoes were equally silent until the children provided their own music. Large paper plates were affixed to wooden rulers. The children wrapped large rubber bands around the plates to be the strings and then they decorated each banjo to make it unique. A few budding rock stars made a good show of playing their instruments.
Plain rocks were decorated with sticky eyes and magic markers until they resembled dogs, cats, humans and other creatures. These pets are easy to care for, requiring no food and leaving no puddles on the floor.
Parents and grandparents followed the children around and helped or sat and rested as the children created. Many sang the praises of Volpone, who dreams up programs to keep children entertained and thinking. She greeted many of the children by name. Science Saturdays at this library, on the first Saturday of each month, are quite popular. At Rock Around the Craft, many children asked the topic of the next Science Saturday. Spoiler: It’s Wildlife Detectives and is 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.
After this event, parents were surely treated to banjo and harmonica concerts on the way home. What music could be better than that of happy children?