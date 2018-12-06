If you go

What: The Broadway road show of “Waitress,” presented by Broadway in Tucson

By: Music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, book by Jessie Nelson

When: Through Dec. 9

Where: Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd.

Reservations/information: broadwayintucson.com, 1-800-745-3000

Cost: $29-$125. To avoid the hefty Ticketmaster surcharge, purchase tickets in person at the Centennial Hall Box Office.

Runtime: 2 hours, 30 minutes, with one intermission

Et cetera: Recommended for audiences 13 and older.