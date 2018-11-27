Review
“Mamma Mia!” — Arizona Onstage Productions. See story.
Opening
“Waitress” — Broadway in Tucson. See story.
“Snoopy!!!” — Live Theatre Workshop. See story.
“Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus” — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 329 in the Tucson Mall. Back in 1897, an 8-year-old Virginia O’Hanlon wrote a letter to the (New York) Sun newspaper asking if Santa was real. The subsequent editorial containing that “Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Clause” phrase has gone down in history. That story inspired playwright Jamie Gorski, who brings a doubting Virginia together with a reporter with serious writer’s block. Arizona Rose is staging the play in the style of 1940’s radio theater. Performances are 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8, and 2 p.m. Dec. 2, 8 and 9. $17. 888-0509, arizonarosetheatre.com.
“The Music Man” — Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. Arizona Theatre Company stages the Meredith Willson musical about a flimflam man who tries to con the good folks in River City, Iowa. David Ivers directs and the large cast includes Bill English, Manna Nichols and Nate Wiley. Previews are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 4-6 and 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Opening is 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Continues through Dec. 30. $25. 622-2823, arizonatheatre.org.
“Inspecting Carol” — Roadrunner Theatre, 8892 E. Tanque Verde Road. Daniel J. Sullivan’s comedy about a man who wamts to audition at a small theater and is mistaken for an informer for the National Endowment for the Arts. Performances are 7-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Dec. 23. $20. 207-2491. roadrunnertheatrecompany.org.
“Jingle Bell Rockin’ Revue” — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Need to get revved up for the holidays? Maybe a little rock ’n’ roll geared toward this time of year will do the trick. Performances are 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29, Dec. 2, 5 and 6; 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2. Through Dec. 24. $21.95. 529-1000, gaslightmusichall.com.
“Oklahoma!” — Rincon University High School Auditorium, 421 N. Arcadia Ave. Rodgers and Hammerstein’s groundbreaking musical contains such classic tunes as “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’ ” and “People Will Say We’re in Love.” Performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. $10. 837-9931.
“The Illusion” — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. A staged reading of Tony Kushner’s play about a father who goes to a magician to find out about the son he disowned years before. 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2. $17. 551-2053, theroguetheatre.org.
Last chance
“The Cripple of Inishmaan” — Tornabene Theatre on UA Campus, 1025 N. Olive Road. Off the west coast of Ireland, on the remote Island of Inishmaan, word arrives that a Hollywood film is to be shot on a neighboring island. The one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young “Cripple Billy,” an orphan in search of escape from the oppression of his daily life. Hank Stratton directs a cast of talented University of Arizona students in the powerful production. Final performances are 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 30 and Dec. 1; 1:30-3:30 p.m. Dec. 2. $17-$28. 621-1162.
Continuing
“Scrooge” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. Gaslight brings the Dickens-inspired curmudgeon back in an effort to make us laugh and get in the holiday spirit. No doubt it will. Especially good news for Gaslight fans: Joe Cooper is back. Brace yourself. Various times through Jan. 5, $22.95. 886-9428. thegaslighttheatre.com.